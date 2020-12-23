SURGOINSVILLE - Mrs. Jan Harrell, 70, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2020 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Harrell retired from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where she worked in the pharmacy, she loved working with crafts, restoring old furniture, spending time with her loving family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Amis Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Calton, Mother and Father in law, James and Lyda Harrell, Grandsons Mark Harrell Jr. and Zach Harrell.
Survivors include her loving Husband of 46 years, David Harrell; Daughter Cindi Roberts (Matt); son Mark Harrell; Loving Grandchildren, Hannah Roberts, Haleigh Roberts, and Hadyn Roberts; sisters Joyce Davis and husband Rad, Jerri Calton and husband Paul; and a brother Jeff Calton and wife Rhonda, and Brothers in law Gary Harrell, Bill Harrell and wife Joyce. Along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. January 3, 2021 at Hope Community Church in New Canton (Camp Hope) with a celebration of life service to follow.
To leave an online message for the Harrell Family, please visit us at www. Johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Harrell Family.