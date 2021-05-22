Mrs. Imogene Kyle departed her earthly journey with family by her side at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Mitchell Crest Cemetery in Rogersville with Minister Charles Cobb officiating and song by Minister Neal Ewing. Repass will be held at Hasson Street Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
The family appreciates the act of kindness during this time. May God continue to keep you in his divine care. Earth has no sorrow that God can not heal.