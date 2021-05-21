Mrs. Imogene Kyle departed her earthly journey with family by her side at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Kyle was born to the late Mr. Millard and Mrs. Mattie Tate. She attended Morristown College, where she met her husband and best friend, Mr. James Henry Kyle.
She was a devoted member of Hasson Street Christian Church where she was very active in several organizations. Mrs. Kyle was a devoted daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and a friend to many.
Mrs. Kyle loved the Lord and her family. She will be sorely missed, but God is still God and welcomed her home to be with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and 2 sons-in-law.
She is survived by her daughters; Mrs. Janet Olin and Mrs. Linda Brice; sons, Mr. Aaron (Cecily) Kyle and Mr. Nathan Kyle; sister, Mrs. Patsy Pierce; great aunt, Mrs. Millie Manuel; 2 bonus children, Mrs. Della (Jerry) Tate and Mr. Jimmy Kyle; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Mitchell Crest Cemetery in Rogersville with Minister Charles Cobb officiating and song by Minister Neal Ewing. Repass will be held at Hasson Street Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
The family appreciates the act of kindness during this time. May God continue to keep you in his divine care. Earth has no sorrow that God can not heal.