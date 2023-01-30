Mrs. Faye Lewis (85) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 30th. She lived with her son Steve Lewis for the last 2 years and felt it to be the best move she had ever made; she was with him at the time of her passing. Her battles are now over, and she is finally at rest. She is rejoicing with her Heavenly Father and all of her departed loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

Faye grew up in Jonesborough, Tennessee. She married her husband Paul in 1956 and they spent many happy years together. She operated Peggy Faye Barber and Beauty Supply for 35 years, delivering supplies to all the barber shops in a 50-mile radius. Later she went back to school and earned her CNA license and went on to manage a convalescent home, eventually providing in home care services before her retirement.

