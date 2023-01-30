Mrs. Faye Lewis (85) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 30th. She lived with her son Steve Lewis for the last 2 years and felt it to be the best move she had ever made; she was with him at the time of her passing. Her battles are now over, and she is finally at rest. She is rejoicing with her Heavenly Father and all of her departed loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Faye grew up in Jonesborough, Tennessee. She married her husband Paul in 1956 and they spent many happy years together. She operated Peggy Faye Barber and Beauty Supply for 35 years, delivering supplies to all the barber shops in a 50-mile radius. Later she went back to school and earned her CNA license and went on to manage a convalescent home, eventually providing in home care services before her retirement.
Faye taught Sunday school for over 30 years at McGee Street Baptist and Howard Hill Free Will Baptist. She was a prayer warrior, praying for everyone she knew. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, whom she never neglected. She always had a beautiful smile and a tender heart.
A devoted wife and mother. Faye instilled a strong work ethic and a spirit of compassion in her children, and she nurtured her family. She loved gardening, cultivating love and vegetables with unfailing dedication.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lewis; her parents Hiram and Maude Brooks; brothers Ray Brooks and Tom Brooks; sisters Mary Hunt, Barbara Snavely, and Louise Gilreath.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Lewis; daughter, Sandra Barrett and son-in-law Eddie Barrett; granddaughter April Richmond and husband Andrew Richmond, and very beloved great-grandson Brayden Richmond who she loved so very much; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to express their deepest heartfelt gratitude to nurse Micayla Ragsdale for her tireless empathy and care during Faye’s final days and also to her amazing caregivers Melissa Head and Alice Carter.
Visitation will be in the chapel of Oak Hill funeral home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the chapel with Rev. J.E. Mauk officiating.
Music will be provided by the White Family.
Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Terry Shelton, Randall McCoy, Robert Marshall, Andy Gilreath, Jeff Marshall, Brian Myers, Matthew Russell, and Larry Waldron.
Honorary Pallbearers are Cotton Marshall, Steve Young, Fred Churchwell, Ken Russell, Joey Russell, and Ralph Shelton.
The care of Faye Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.