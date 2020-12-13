SURGOINSVILLE - Mrs. Evelyn “Marie” Gatewood, 82, of Surgoinsville, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her residence.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Walter T. and Lucy Lillian Drinnon.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by three sisters, Faye, Carolyn and Debra; two brothers, Wayne and Timothy.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-six years, Lewis Gatewood; two daughters, Wanda Ayers and her husband Bryan and Christine Gatewood; three brothers, Rev. Neal Drinnon and his wife Ruth, Curtis Drinnon and his wife Rita and Angela Hicks and her husband Charlie; four grandchildren, Brandi Tipton and her husband Jason, Trisha Freshour, Kaleb Freshour and his wife Megan and Kyle Ayers; four great - grandchildren, Katelynn Tipton, Talaiyah Freshour, Jack Freshour and Jameson Freshour; one great- great grandchild, Emmett Crawford.
The family of Mrs. Evelyn “Marie” Gatewood will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Neal Drinnon officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, in the Carter’s Valley Cemetery, Surgoinsville. Active pallbearers will be Jam Up Gatewood, Roger Weston, Jason Tipton, Billy Gatewood, Mark Drinnon, Curtis Drinnon and Tim Drinnon. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Wednesday.
For those who wish, food can be brought to the residence, 104 Hyder Lane, Surgoinsville.
