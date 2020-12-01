GATE CITY, VA - Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth (Cassell) Smith, 89 of Gate City, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 30, 1931 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late Worley Cassell and Mary Cassell.
Ethel was preceded in death by her sisters Lola Dean, Ruby Dean and Carrie Cassell; two brothers, Jay P. Cassell and Hagan Cassell; and one son in law Keith T. Dobbs.
She was a member of the House of Refuge Baptist Church of Gate City, VA. She was a homemaker and cleaned houses for many years. She could be caught in the kitchen cooking for her family and singing God’s praises.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, George “Sam” Smith; son Rev. Jerry W. Smith, and wife Carol, Church Hill, TN; daughters, Teresa S. Dobbs, Surgoinsville, TN, Lisa S. Reed and husband Randy, Kingsport, TN; brother Ernest Cassell, Castlewood, VA; grandchildren; Rebecca Halbrook, Justin Wood, Andrew Dobbs, Brandon Reed, Derek Smith, Rachel Reed, Megan Reed, and David Smith; along with several great grandchildren.
Visitors are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday before the funeral service for those who wish to say goodbye to Mrs. Smith. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Kim Byrd and Tony Smith.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Caris Hospice Care, Lisa Reed and George “Sam” Smith for providing exceptional care over the last couple of years and during these difficult last few weeks.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, the family requests that everyone who attends the services for Mrs. Smith to please social distance and wear a face covering.
