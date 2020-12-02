GATE CITY, VA - Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth (Cassell) Smith, 89 of Gate City, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at her residence.
Visitors are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday before the funeral service for those who wish to say goodbye to Mrs. Smith. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Kim Byrd and Tony Smith.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Caris Hospice Care, Lisa Reed and George “Sam” Smith for providing exceptional care over the last couple of years and during these difficult last few weeks.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, the family requests that everyone who attends the services for Mrs. Smith to please social distance and wear a face covering.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth Smith.