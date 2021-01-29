BRISTOL, VA - Mrs. Emma June Hobbs Rouse, age 87 of Bristol, VA went to be with her Lord on January 29, 2021. She was a beloved Sister, Mother, Wife, and Christian.
She was born near Hiltons, Virginia on June 8, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Bonnie Hobbs. Mrs. Rouse was preceded in death by her late husband of 66 years, Samuel David Rouse. Emma was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters with one surviving sister, Monnie Flo Hobbs. Mrs. Rouse is also survived by two children, Patricia Kay Rouse Hite and husband Rev. Haskell Paul Hite, Richard David Rouse and Partner/Caregiver Tami Gail Smith; three grandchildren, Joshua Hite, Douglas Hite and Jeremy Rouse; three great grandchildren, Andrew Hite, Jude Hite, Lilith Remi Rouse, and several nieces and nephews. Emma loved spending time with her family, cooking, flowers, and was a member of Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. Her favorite Bible verse was Ecclesiastes 3:1.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Jason Ratliff officiating. Mrs. Rouse will be laid to rest on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Holston View Cemetery aside here loving husband. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral Home by 12:30 PM. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to wonderful supportive neighbors, Mary Anne and Dennis Franklin, Joyce Hilton, Shane Salyer, Karen Bowman, Freddie and Joanne Vicars, and to her cherished church family.