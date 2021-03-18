BLOUNTVILLE - Mrs. Edna Hobbs of Blountville, TN passed away on March 17, 2021. She was born on July1, 1938 in Russell County, VA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Sandoe (Maxie) Kennedy. She was one of 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Harold C. Hobbs, and a daughter, Mitzi Carol Hobbs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Kennedy, Walter Kennedy, and baby boy Kennedy, and her sisters, Frances Wise and Peggy Thomas. Also, a sister-in-law, Mabel Leonard; nephews, Kevin Kennedy, Jason Kennedy, Jeff Kennedy, Jerry Wise, and Larry Wise; and a niece, Judy Love.
Edna was a Sunday School teacher at Bethany Presbyterian Chapel when her children were young and was a longtime member of Blountville Presbyterian Church. She retired from Sears in the mid 90’s to take care of Harold during his illness. She loved to babysit and spoil her grandchildren. She loved her neighbors and her many friends. She was known as Ms. Edna, Mom, Mamaw, Bootcamp Mamaw, and just plain Edna. She loved her many flower gardens and working in her yard.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (her bestest caregiver) and husband, Stephen Reynolds of Blountville; one son, Steven C. Hobbs of Bristol; her most precious of God’s Gifts, granddaughter, Lauren Hobbs of Johnson City; grandsons, Steven C. Hobbs, Jr. and fiancé Madyson Fields of Blountville, Mitchell Lewis of Blountville, Justin Hobbs and fiancé MacKenzie Cox of Bristol, Hunter Hobbs of Bristol; sisters, Mrs. Herbert (Lucille) Duncan of Bristol, and Mrs. Art (Leona) Lebo of Abingdon; brothers, Joe Kennedy and wife Peggy of Abingdon, and Sandoe Kennedy and wife Becky of Bristol; also numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend, Barbara Cross.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 TN-126, Blountville, TN with Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Blountville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 in memory of Mitzi Carol Hobbs and Edna Hobbs.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.