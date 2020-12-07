KINGSPORT - Mrs. Clyde Emma Rhoton, 78, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., the Tipton-Family Cemetery in the Slant Community of Ft. Blackmore, VA. Pastor Ray Dockery will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to the Covid-19 virus the family requests that all who attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Clyde Emma Rhoton.