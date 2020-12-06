KINGSPORT - Mrs. Clyde Emma Rhoton, 78, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray.
She was born on January 5, 1942 in Scott County, VA to the late George Washington and Ida Mae (Darnell) Rhoton.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Bobby Lee Rhoton; sons, Rickey Rhoton and Tony Rhoton; grandson, Justin Boggs; son-in-law, Gary Hillman; along with all of her siblings preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Cynthia Sexton and Robert McClary, Kingsport, TN, Sheila Hillman, Morristown, TN; son, Christopher Rhoton and Clora Vaughan, Lee Co., VA; grandchildren, Tommy Dockery, Kingsport, TN, Emma Leeann Moore and husband, Ralph, Kingsport, TN, Bobby Wayne Hillman and wife, Misty, Morristown, TN, Heather Qualls and husband, Travis, Hiltons, VA, Rebecca Stewart and husband, Tyler, Surgoinsville, TN, Stephanie Sampson and husband, Shawn, Lee Co., VA, Lakeisha Rhoton, Kingsport, TN, Timothy Rhoton, Rogersville, TN, Rickey Rhoton, Ft. Blackmore; special great-granddaughter, Aleah, who was the sunshine of her life, along with 23 more great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., the Tipton-Family Cemetery in the Slant Community of Ft. Blackmore, VA. Pastor Ray Dockery will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to the Covid-19 virus the family requests that all who attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Clyde Emma Rhoton