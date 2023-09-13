CHURCH HILL – Mrs. Bettye C. Russell, 90, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023, at the Church Hill Nursing Home with her family by her side.
Bettye was born in Hawkins County and lived there her whole life. She was a member at Liberty Baptist Church and taught the women’s Sunday school class for over 40 years. She owned and operated WMCH Radio in Church Hill for over 50 years. Mrs. Bettye spread a lot of joy, love, and the love of Christ throughout the community during her radio career and her life. Everyone knew her as a loving, caring, wonderful woman with the most compassionate outgoing personality. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister who loved her family with her whole heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thales, and Lola (Bradshaw) Wallace; husband, Arnold Russell; father of her children, Bill Creasy; and her granddaughter, Kelley Chappell Larkins.
Bettye is survived by her children, Shirley Chappell (Doug), Melanie Reynolds (Shannon), and Bryan Creasy (Sonda); grandchildren, Travis Chappell (Amy), Shalyn Reynolds, Weston Creasy, and Carcy Creasy; great grandchildren, Levi and Ashlynn Chappell, Quentin Allen, Kullen Creasy, Kaz Creasy, Christian Collins (Andy), and Connor Minton (fiancé, Kirsten); great-great grandsons, Beau Henry Collins, and Colt Collins; sister, Shirley Jarvis; special sister-in-law, Betty Jane Russell; grandson-in-law, Bryan Larkins; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Church Hill Nursing Home for the love and care shown to Bettye.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Chappell, Levi Chappell, Shannon Reynolds, Andy Collins, Kullen Creasy, and Weston Creasy.