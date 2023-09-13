CHURCH HILL – Mrs. Bettye C. Russell, 90, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023, at the Church Hill Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Bettye was born in Hawkins County and lived there her whole life. She was a member at Liberty Baptist Church and taught the women’s Sunday school class for over 40 years. She owned and operated WMCH Radio in Church Hill for over 50 years. Mrs. Bettye spread a lot of joy, love, and the love of Christ throughout the community during her radio career and her life. Everyone knew her as a loving, caring, wonderful woman with the most compassionate outgoing personality. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister who loved her family with her whole heart.


