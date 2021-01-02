KINGSPORT - Mrs. Betty Myers Ratliff, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Friday, January 1, 2021, in the Nova Health & Rehab Center, Weber City.
Betty lived most of her life in Kingsport. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Crowe and Willie Myers Crowe.
Betty was a member of Rock City Baptist Church, Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Sam Ratliff in 1997; one sister, Margaret Tudors; two brother-in-law’s, A.C Roberts and Clyde Campbell.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Estepp and her husband Camorn and Tammy Clifton; two sons, Sam “Jeff” Ratliff and his wife Mary Ann and Jerry Ratliff; three step children, David Ratliff and his wife Charlotte, Kathy Roberts and Sandy Martin; three sisters, Mamie Roberts, Geraldine Campbell and Patsy Crowe; one brother, Jimmy Crowe and his wife Donnis; sixteen grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Debbie and Nova Health & Rehab for the wonderful care given to Betty.
