KINGSPORT - Mrs. Barbara Short, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born in Hawkins County and had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Barbara was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dezzie B. Gibson; daughter, Cathy Rossi; and granddaughter, Christina Turbyfill.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Charlenia Crawford; and grandson, Michael Turbyfill.
Graveside services will be at 12 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor James Whiteside and Pastor Phip Sams officiating.
