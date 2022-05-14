JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
She was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Mrs. Penley was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Johnson City Memorial Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center before retiring.
Survivors include four children, Dale Penley (Paula), Johnson City, Cecilia Ann Simpson (Roger), Gray, Vanessa Snodgrass (Billy Joe, Jr.), Hickory, NC and Terri Greenwell (Jack), Bluffton, SC; three sisters and one brother; eight grandchildren, Justin Penley, Daniel Simpson, Amanda Simpson, Lauren Bassett-Penley (Daniel), Blake Penley, B.J. Snodgrass III (Morgan), Lashay Dulaney (Robert), and Katie Greenwell (Stephen); and six great-grandchildren, John Conley Snodgrass, Ryan Jennings, McKenzie Dulaney, Logan Dulaney, Raine Bledsoe and Mattie Bledsoe.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
