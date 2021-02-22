JONESBOROUGH - Mr. William Henry Cox, age 78, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Cox was born in Jonesborough, TN and the son of the late Marion & Ruby Kinley Cox. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Myra Ellen Cox, son, William Anthony “Tony” Cox, brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Cox, granddaughter, Kayla Renee Cox and grandson, Anthony Cox.
He attended Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Mr. Cox retired from Eastman Chemical Company and worked at Colonial Heights Wash World till the time of his death. He was an avid Tennessee fan.
Survivors include two sons, David Lee Cox, Gray and Michael Wayne Cox (Kim), Jonesborough; daughter, Angie Cox Hawkins, Jonesborough; three granddaughters, Katelyn, Kristen, and Kaylee Cox; two grandsons, Blake and Chance Hawkins; best-friend and mother of his children, Nelta Cox, Jonesborough; brother, Norman Lee Cox (Brenda), Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Marian Cox, Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Counzo.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Jon Reed officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Cox family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821