JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Wayne R. Jeffers, age 90, Jonesborough, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was the son of the late James Howard Jeffers, Sr., and Clara Viola Slagle Jeffers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Howard Jeffers, Jr. and a sister, Neva Campbell.
Mr. Jeffers was a Christian and was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church where he attended while his health permitted.
Wayne was in partnership in real estate for 30 years with his brother where he was the auctioneer for the business. Wayne also enjoyed farming and had a special interest in Charolais cattle, horses, and mules. Through his farming business he gained many friends with the Amish community. Known as “The Mule Man” among the Amish community in Pennsylvania, Wayne traveled to numerous farms with a special friend and bishop, John U. Stoltzfus, in whose home he stayed for over 30 winters while selling mules. The Amish community gained trust in Wayne, and he gained numerous friends. Some of the Amish children are named after Wayne.
Left to celebrate Wayne’s life is his beloved wife of 19 years, Catherine Jeffers; stepdaughter, Donna Davis (Tim); step-grandsons, Adam and Zach Davis; two step-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Alex; two special nieces, who cared for him during his senior years, Patricia Moody (Mark) and Marsha Rodgers (Robert); and many nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the care provided by Amedisys Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark and Minister Ben Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Davis, Zach Davis, Jacob Stoltzfus, Mervin Stoltzfus, Elam Stoltzfus and Daniel Petersheim. Honorary Pallbearers will be Freddie Begley, Rodney Thomas, and Dee Slagle.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Boones Creek Christian Church or church of your choice.