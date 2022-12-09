GRAY - Mr. Vergil Paul Stout, age 81, of Gray, TN died naturally at home on December 09, 2022.
Vergil was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Veulah Stout of Elizabethton.
GRAY - Mr. Vergil Paul Stout, age 81, of Gray, TN died naturally at home on December 09, 2022.
Vergil was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Veulah Stout of Elizabethton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Gray (56) years and two sons, their brides and children. Darrin (Ginger) of Cookeville and parents to Caleb and Ian. Kevin (Dana) of Memphis and parents to Coley, Parker, Micah and Knox. He is also survived by a sister, Jean of Elizabethton and a sister, Norma (Gary Buckles) of Atlanta; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends, Ted and Carol Douglas, godparents of Darrin and Kevin, have graciously loved and counseled them through the years.
Vergil graduated from Unaka High School. He later served in U.S. Army in the mid 60’s; was a long-time maintenance employee of Holston Defense and then BAE. He announced in the early 2000s that he would like “to do some woodworking.” He opened a little shop and would pull up a picture then create beautiful work that has blessed our sons and our friends and church.
As a Little League Baseball Coach, he made lifelong friends. The hugs and shared stories through the years have been a blessing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church with Dr. John Herdman officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the Funeral Home at 1:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray, TN 37615.
Condolences may be sent to the Stout family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.