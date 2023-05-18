COOKEVILLE - Mr. Timothy Edward "Ed" Buchanan, of Cookeville, Tn and formerly of Mt. Carmel, TN, was born February 5, 1964 in Wise, VA and grew up in Coeburn, VA. He graduated from Coeburn High School and enjoyed a long career as a truck driver. Ed loved to joke with his family and friends. Every story involving him always ends in laughter and smiles.

Ed passed away on May 13, 2023 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends who prayed with him as the angels came to fly him home.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you