COOKEVILLE - Mr. Timothy Edward "Ed" Buchanan, of Cookeville, Tn and formerly of Mt. Carmel, TN, was born February 5, 1964 in Wise, VA and grew up in Coeburn, VA. He graduated from Coeburn High School and enjoyed a long career as a truck driver. Ed loved to joke with his family and friends. Every story involving him always ends in laughter and smiles.
Ed passed away on May 13, 2023 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends who prayed with him as the angels came to fly him home.
Left to cherish their 26 years of marriage is his wife, Carol Lewis Buchanan. He loved his children dearly, both near and far away. Most of all he loved being "Pepaw" to his grandsons. Ed is survived by his daughters Natasha Flansburg (Bruce), Ashley Kennedy (Christopher), and Mindy Carroll (Josh); his son T.J. Buchanan (Courtney), and grandsons Hayden and Jace Buchanan. He is also survived by his mother, Joan Perry; sister, Lee Ann Godfrey (Bob); his aunts, Judy Adkins, Gloria Osborne (Doug), Nancy Large, and Rita Hill; his uncles, Ricky Hamilton (Sherry) and Patrick Hamilton; and special cousins who were more like siblings to him, Billy Osborne, Freddie Adkins, and Geri Sue Baker. Ed is also survived by many more beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Timothy L. Buchanan, his paternal grandparents Ken and Micca Buchanan, his maternal great-grandmother Zona Neal who cared for him as a boy, his uncle William Buchanan, his aunt Barbara Ramey, and his stepfather Ken Perry.
Due to family health issues, a celebration of Ed's life and love for his family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to St. Jude's, the ASPCA, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Intensive Care doctors and nurses for their expert and compassionate care, especially nurses: Shawn, Taylor, and Rachel.
