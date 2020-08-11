JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Stephen Ernest Duncan, 69, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. He was the son of the late Clyde and Janice Atkins Duncan.
Stephen was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He worked for the last twenty years at Citibank in Gray.
Stephen enjoyed Classical music; he loved the Royal family. He traveled to London which was a dream come true. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family. He was a loving father and husband who will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his loving wife Melissa Cable Duncan; brother, James Duncan, and step-brother, Allen Romine.
Survivors include his daughter, Faith Duncan; step-brothers, Tim Romine, Gary Musselman, and Larry Musselman; half-sister, Kathy Duncan King.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.
