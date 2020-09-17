JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Stephen Ernest Duncan, 69, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. He was the son of the late Clyde and Janice Atkins Duncan.
Stephen was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He worked for the last twenty years at Citibank in Gray.
A Celebration of Life Service for Stephen Ernest Duncan will be conducted at 6 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport with David Epps officiating.
