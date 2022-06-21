GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
Mr. Jackson was of the Christian faith. He was a United States Marine Veteran. He retired from Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company after 33 years of service. Mr. Jackson loved the Tennessee Vols and watching westerns.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Jackson; two daughters, Tina Hall (Jason) and Lindsey Willis (Robert), all of Gray; three grandchildren, Rhys Guinn, Michael Crook and Jessica Crook; brother, Paul Jackson, Kingsport; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm Friday, June 24, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 pm Friday prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Jackson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821