Mr. Roy Lee McCrary, Sr. Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Roy Lee McCrary, Sr., better known as “Cotton”, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roy Lee Mccrary Sr. Cremation Funeral Hill Oak Arrangement Better Recommended for you