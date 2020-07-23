ROGERSVILLE - Mr. Rickey E. Davidson, 68, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.
Rick was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was the son of the late Herbert and Ruth Davidson.
Rick was a graduate of Church Hill High School. He recently retired from Tennessee Electric Company. He was the President of the Kingsport Gems and Mineral Society. Rick loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Davidson Bays; one son, Tracey Davidson; one step-daughter, Christina Monteleone-Frye.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Eileen Davidson; two sons, Tommy and Terry Davidson; two step-daughters, Sue Monteleone and Gina Sharbough and her husband Russ; two step-sons, Marshall Schwarz and Eugene Schwarz and his wife Robin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Rickey E. Davidson will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Amis Mills Welcome Center, Rogersville. Friends and family are welcome to bring a covered dish. The family will receive friends other times at the residence, 117 Lake Haven Circle, Rogersville.
