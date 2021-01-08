JOHNSON CITY – Mr. Richard Harvey Watterson, Sr. 94 of Johnson City departed this life on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born on May 19, 1926 in Hawkins County, the youngest of six siblings, to the late James Wiley Watterson and Margaret “Maggie” Armstrong Watterson. He was educated in the Kingsport School System, graduating from Douglas High School in 1943 and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Livingston College. He enlisted in the U.S Navy serving from 1943 to 1950 as a Seaman First Class. On May 20, 1973, Mr. Watterson was duly and legally elected the first Black man to serve the city as an Alderman. He served 24 years on the board also serving as Vice-Mayor until his retirement in 1997. He also worked hard with the City School Board. Not only did Mr. Watterson serve as trustee of AME Zion Church, he served on the boards of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, the Sequoyah Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis Club, Kingsport Elks Club, Kingsport Esquire Club, Optimist Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport. Mr. Watterson was a faithful, loyal and dedicated member of Bethel AME Zion Church where he served as a trustee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Love Watterson; daughter, Elaine M. Watterson; son, Ronald W. Watterson; sisters, Ella Mae Martin, Savannah Harris, Jessie Welch and Ruchael Watterson Charles; brothers, Walter Watterson and Herman “Buster” Watterson.
Mr. Watterson is survived by his children, Richard Watterson, Jr. (Regina), Gregory Watterson (Thomas), Ricky Watterson and Gail Petterson; step-children, Charles Love, Jr. Lynn Love, Richard Love (Mary), Steven Love, Robert Love (Linda) and Elizabeth Murrey (James); grandchildren, Reggie Petterson, Kandes Tobin (Ron), Princeton Watterson, Kennedy Watterson, Carolyn, Shelly, Ekcia and Brandon; a host of great-grandchildren and Great-great-grandchildren.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 pm Monday, January 11, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pastor Hugh Hale will also officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the Dobyns Bennet parking lot no later than 1 pm Monday.
