BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mr. Randall Lloyd Simpson, Sr. was born February 10th, 1930 to the late Silas Lee and Lucille Simpson in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He departed this life on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at his home.
Randall graduated from Central High School and was employed by Pet Dairy and the Town of Big Stone Gap.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters, 1 son, Dain Simpson, and 2 son-in-laws.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Viola Simpson, Children; Randall Lloyd Simpson Jr. (Jackie), Charlotte Ann Hennsey, Tara Kaye Squire, Edith Costner (Erwin), and Keith Tracy Simpson (Cindy). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
With deep appreciation and gratitude, the family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the many friends for all expressions of sympathy and kindness shown during the loss of their loved one. May God continue to bless each and every one of you.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 9:00am - 11:00am at Holding Funeral Home for the visitation.
The Funeral Service and Committal service will be private.
