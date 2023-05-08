SURGOINSVILLE – Mr. Ralph E. Carter, 88, of Surgoinsville, TN, went to his Heavenly Home by the Blood of Jesus Christ our precious Savior, on May 3, 2023.
Ralph was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and served as an Usher for many years.
Ralph was born in Kingsport, where he resided with his loving wife and raised their 4 children. He went to Lynn View High, loved playing football and then graduated. Ralph then went to work for Eastman Chemical C. and worked as a Machinist. He retired in 1987.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley N. Carroll Carter in 1994; parents, Edward E. Carter and Sallie L. Freeman Carter in 1997; grandson, Ryan S. Carter in 1999; and great-grandson, Bennett K. Carter in 2020.
He is survived by his 4 children, Rebecca E. (Randall) Crawford; Nancy A. (Larry) Johnson; Thomas E. (Donna) Carter; and Ralph D. Carter. Sister, Nelda G. Tomlin; brother, Paul D. (Nancy) Carter.
Ralph has 8 grandchildren, Wendy, Whitney, Nathan, Ashley, Casey, Caleb, Ericka and Takoda. He also has 8 great-grandchildren, and many especially loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Sandra Miller for helping and caring for her Uncle Ralph. Also, the care given by Dr. Ezra Adams and nurse Rosa from ICU at HVMC; every member of NHC Rehab Center; and the love and support given by entire staff of Caris Hospice. The care and attention you gave can never be surpassed.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services, however, Oak Hill Funeral Home is necessitating the body of Mr. Carter.
Please make any contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in memory of Ryan S. Carter.
By phone: 1-800-822-6344
Online: stjude.org
Goodnight, Daddy. We will meet you and Momma over home. Love, Your family
