KINGSPORT - Mr. Norris Terry Morris 83, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Norris “Terry” was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN. He was the son of the late Charlie Corbin and Mary Ann Morris. Norris “Terry” went to school in Keokee, Va. where he played in the band. He was a Kingsport Fireman for 30 years. After he retired in 1989 as a Captain from the Kingsport Fire Dept. he enjoyed working on cars, traveling and spending time with his family. Norris was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was loved by so many.
In addition to his parents, Norris “Terry” was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Isabella Carroll; two brothers, Tommy Joe Morris and Billy Gene Morris; four sisters, Norma Medlen, Jackie Alexander, Patsy Short and Nancy Craft; a very special brother-in-law, Vic Craft.
Survivors include three daughters, Terra Jo Housewright and husband Gale, Chris Carroll and Page Jeffers and husband Michael; his fur baby, Presley; his girlfriend of 20 years, Ann Manis; six grandchildren, Meredith Housewright and boyfriend Shane Bouton, Taylor Housewright and wife Geri, Chelsea Johnsen and husband Adam, Corbin Carroll and girlfriend Shae Webber, Jessica Slaughter and husband Matt, Jessica Jeffers and Quinton Travis and girlfriend Mahayla Monk. (Quinton had a very special bond with his papaw. They loved to work on cars together). He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Bailee Bouton, Ridge and Nora Johnsen, Emma Jayne, Carter Ross and Haddie Beth Slaughter, Colton Jeffers and Ethan McMurray; several nieces, that he loved dearly and thought of them as his own daughters, Janie Havens, Mary Snodgrass, Vickie Craft and Rebecca Whisman. He had a special bond with Richard Lewis and Ron Havens; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was blessed to have some very special friends that the family would like to thank, Elmo Light, Brent Davis, Darvis Reed, Alvin “Moo Moo” Barker, Danny Hart, John Hill, Jean Bates and J.D. Gilreath. The family would also like to thank two very special people, Kalli Marcum and Angie Porter, who took care of daddy in the doctor’s office and hospital for the kind heart and care that they showed him and his family. Your kindness will never be forgotten and for that we will always be grateful.
At the wishes of Norris, he will be cremated. In the spring the family will have a celebration of life and will then carry his ashes to the Morris Cemetery in Keokee, VA, where his ashes will be spread over his mother and father’s graves.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Morris family.