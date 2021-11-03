Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Edward Rodgers, 75 was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct 26th, 2021.
He was Born on Oct. 16th, 1946 in Columbus, OH. He grew up in Birmingham, Al, and then went on to Graduate with an Electrical Engineering degree from Auburn University.
It was on a Blind date at Auburn where he met his loving wife, Cheryl, whom he went on to be happily married to for 51 yrs. He was transferred to East TN through his job at Square D Electrical Co. He and his wife, Cheryl would remain in East TN, where they went on to raise their two Sons.
Larry was a dedicated Auburn Fan. He was also an avid Golfer and a long-time member at The Crossings, where he shared many great memories with his golfing Buddies. Larry was also a long-time coach in the athletic leagues of Colonial Heights and coached for many years in CHAC, Little League, Optimist, and Chargers Travel Basketball.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Cheryl, son Ryan and wife Natalia, grandsons Noah and Dylan; son Steve and wife Diana, granddaughters Emma, Maddie, and Wylee Ann.
Due to current conditions, we have chosen to postpone the Celebration of Life gathering until the Spring, Date TBD. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations: http://www.feedingamerica.org or http://HTTP://www.stjude.org
