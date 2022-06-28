JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway, age 93, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a United States WWII Navy Veteran serving as a Photographer on the USS Tarawa. He was employed by the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1984.
Mr. Galloway was a member of the nondenominational Christian church which meets in homes across the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Sarah Galloway, his first wife, Eula Galloway his son, David Galloway, brothers, Paul, Howard, Noah Galloway and a sister, Ethel Hobbs.
He is survived by his present wife, Geraldine Galloway; daughters, Jane Hughes (Tony), Diane Moore, and Anna Browning (Myron); daughter-in-law, Lisa Galloway; step-daughters, Sheila Emory and Eileen Hill; grandchildren, Jennifer Blair, Craig Blair (Jessica), Karen Pearson (Jeremy), Zachary Galloway (Taylor) and Derek Galloway; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother, Ralph Galloway; sister, Helen Reed Wilma Taylor, Francis Mellon and Annie Jayne; many nephews, nieces and friends across Tennessee and the world.
Throughout his life he endeavored to be honest in his work, business, and life in the community. He was admired and respected by friends and family for his quiet and diligent life.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, July 1, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Bill Denk and Mr. Phillip Farris officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm, Friday prior to the service. Services will be livestreamed via YouTube.
Entombment services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
