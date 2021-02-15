KINGSPORT - Mr. Larry James Barker, 71, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2021 at his brother’s home in Gray.
Larry was born and raised in the Boones Creek community in Washington County and lived most of his life in Kingsport. He is a 1969 graduate from Boones Creek High School. Larry retired from A&L Construction of Kingsport.
Always ready with a smile and to make others laugh. Known for his warm personality and loved by so many, he will truly be missed. Larry spoke clearly of his faith in Christ as his Savior and prayed for his family to have that same assurance.
He was the son of the late James Wayne Barker and Letha Ragan Barker.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patty Sue Kiser Barker, Greystone Healthcare, Blountville; brother, Gary E Barker of Gray; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hicks and Penny Lane (Virgil), both of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Robert Kiser (Shirley) of Colonial Heights; several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.
A graveside committal service for Larry James Barker will be conducted at 12 noon Thursday, February 18, 2021, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Harold Jones officiating. Friends may come by Tetrick Funeral Services on Wednesday February 17, 2021, from 3 to 5 pm to sign the guest book.
Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.
