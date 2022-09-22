JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kevin Robert Stelley, 75, of Johnson City went to be with the Lord on Friday Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.
Born in Buffalo New York Nov. 7, 1946, to Robert James Stelley and Florence Epley Stelley. Kevin would join the Army during the Vietnam War where he proudly served his country for two years. During his military career he received the Sharpshooters Medal while enlisted.
After leaving the military he would travel across the country meeting many different people and doing things most people only dream about. He would come to reside in Dungannon VA where he would work for Steadman Construction at A and L Industry inside the Eastman Chemical Company for sixteen years as an Expeditor.
Kevin would meet his wife of twenty-six years Olivia Joyce Cox and would be married Nov. 22, 1995. Kevin was a devoted husband and father to Wesley Stelley and Nita Argall.
Kevin loved playing any musical instrument he could get his hands on and loved his Bluegrass Music. He was also a born-again Christian who had a one-of-a-kind testimony and was always willing to share it with everyone he met. He was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Caris Hospice and James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for all the care given to Mr. Stelley.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Joyce Stelley; son, Wesley Stelley and his wife Tina; daughter, Nita Argall and her husband Terry; mother-in-law, Nita Joyce Jessee; sister, Kathleen Macauluso of Buffalo NY; many nieces, nephews and aunt, Debra Jo Harper; grandchildren, Aaron Argall, Austin Argall, Abigail Stelley and Madisyn Stelley.
The family of Kevin Robert Stelley will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 pm Monday, September 26, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Andrew Wyatt officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at 2 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Stelley family.