JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kevin Robert Stelley, 75, of Johnson City went to be with the Lord on Friday Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.

Born in Buffalo New York Nov. 7, 1946, to Robert James Stelley and Florence Epley Stelley. Kevin would join the Army during the Vietnam War where he proudly served his country for two years. During his military career he received the Sharpshooters Medal while enlisted.

