Bristol, TN -Mr. John T Williams, of Bristol, TN passed away on Saturday, January 3rd of 2021, in his room at The Courtyards of Johnson City at the age of 73.
John grew up in Kingsport, TN and settled in Bristol TN. He was the son of the late Frank and Mildred Williams.
John graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1966 where he lifted weights and ran track. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics where he was also a member of the ROTC. In 1970, he married his college sweetheart, Becky Miller Williams.
John worked with computers throughout his career writing programs and reports and managing projects. He was a computer software engineer. He worked for companies such as UNIVAC, Unisys, Raytheon, Sperry, Sprint, and Embarq where he retired. John was a loving and caring father who always made time to support his four children in all of their activities.
After he retired his favorite past times were reading books, walking his dogs, spending time with his family, watching his youngest daughter, Emily, run track and cross country, running at Steele Creek Park, and being in nature.
John was a member of Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Bristol. John was also an active member of a metaphysical group and a book club.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Williams and Wray Williams; his loving wife, Becky Williams; one son, John Williams; and his brother-in-law, Sam Barnes.
Survivors include his three daughters, Janina Peltier and her husband Chris; Katherine Chapman and her husband Jackie; Emily McElroy and her husband Adam; one sister, Leah Miller Chapin; one granddaughter, Aspen Chapman; several sisters/brothers-in-law, Ginger Williams, Connie Williams, Jess and Anndria Miller, and Jessica Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Bridge No Kill Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 654, Bountville, TN 37617.
