Mr. James Warren Bradford, Dean Emeritus of the Owen Graduate School of Management, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2023 at the age of 76. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Garrison Bradford; children, Geoffrey Bradford and his wife Susan of Raleigh, NC, Emily Mulder and her husband Kenneth of Granby, MA, Alec Bradford of Charleston, SC, and Laura Kuruvilla and her husband Finny of Medford, MA; grandchildren, Garrison, Samuel, Henry, Clay, Ezra, Asher, Obadiah, Ezekiel, Mamie, Thaddeus, Anna, Leila, Amos, Sophie, Aidan, Tallulah, Sadie, Luke, Timothy, Ethan, Tabitha, John, Peter, Daniel, and Bethany; and sister, Sally Bradford Vail of Billerica, MA.

Jim was born on May 3, 1947 in Newport News, VA to Col. James W. Bradford (USAF) and Blanche Elkin Bradford. He graduated from Central High School in Murfreesboro TN in 1965, from the University of Florida in 1969, and earned his JD at Vanderbilt University Law School in 1973. He served in the United States Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975 while stationed at Berry Field. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in 1997.

