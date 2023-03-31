JOHNSON CITY – Mr. James R. MacLean, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.

James was a longtime resident of Johnson City and maintained a home here as well as in Vero Beach in his later years. He was the son of the late Sidney T. MacLean and Grace MacLean. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Jill Cummins MacLean, his sister, Elaine MacLean Oelze, his brothers, Russell MacLean and the Reverend Dr. Campbell Stuart MacLean, and by his niece, Bonnie MacLean Graham.

