JOHNSON CITY - Mr. James D. Good, age 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020.
Mr. Good was born September 26, 1938 in Washington County. He was the son of the late Paul & Edith Good. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Rebecca Ann Good a sister, Gailya Couch and a granddaughter, Carol Singletary.
He was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, Jonesborough.
Mr. Good was a United States Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War, where he met life-ling friends, Ken Sells and Arlie Eanes. He worked for Sperry, then Holston Defense for ten years and Eastman Chemical Co. for twenty-six years. After retirement, he enjoyed his grandchildren, hosted an annual pig roast for Eastman friends, farming and tobacco, lover of tomatoes, and a good joke. He had such a giving spirit.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy Hensley (Bill) and Karen Smith (Steve), all of Johnson City; sisters, Mary Ellen Ward, Jonesborough and June Taylor Portland, TN; one grandson, Joey Smith; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the nurses on 3300 at Johnson City Medical Center, Dr. Grosserode, family, church family, friends at Johnson City Farmer’s Market, and Eastman friends for their wonderful support.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Harrod and Rev. Robert English officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Tipton, Mike Hensley, Joey Smith, Larry Benefield, Tony Maden, Bell Ferguson and Brad Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Releford, Jerry Tilson, Jim Leeper, Mickey Archer, Pete Kilbourne, Darlene Ervin, and friends from the Johnson City Farmer’s Market.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Jonesborough Building Fund, P.O. Box 99 Jonesborough, TN 37659 and/or Kari’s Heart Foundation 701 N. State of Franklin Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Good family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821