KINGSPORT - Mr. James B. “Jim” McConnell, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his residence.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He was the son of the late Marvin Gentry McConnell and Laura Gillenwater McConnell.
Jim was a United States Army veteran. He retired from the city of Kingsport as a police officer with thirty-two years of service. The last twelve years of his service to the city, he was part of the motor units “motorcycle officer”.
Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, making music and his art work.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-three years, Patty McConnell; two sisters, Glendolene “Glen” Free and Judy McConnell; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. James B. “Jim” McConnell will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with State Representative Bud Hulsey officiating. Music will be provided by the McConnell family. The entombment service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday in the Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice and Dermatology Associates.
