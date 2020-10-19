KINGSPORT - Mr. James B. “Jim” McConnell, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his residence.
The family of Mr. James B. “Jim” McConnell will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with State Representative Bud Hulsey officiating. Music will be provided by the McConnell family. The entombment service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday in the Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice and Dermatology Associates.
