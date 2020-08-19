CHURCH HILL - Mr. Harold Fred Monroe, 83, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence.
Harold was a resident of Church Hill who had also lived in Indianapolis. He was the son of the late Charles and Aurora Monroe.
Harold was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a supervisor at Permanent Magnet Company.
Harold’s favorite past time was hunting, fishing and metal detecting.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife Jeannette Monroe; one sister, Shirley Greear; two brothers, Donald and Kelly Monroe.
Survivors include one brother, Paul Monroe and his wife June; one sister, Margaret Nichols; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Harold Fred Monroe will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm. The graveside committal service will follow in the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Monroe family.