FALL BRANCH - Mr. Harley Dye (H.G), 76, of Fall Branch, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. The son of the late Harley Graham Dye, Sr. & Ellen Breedlove Dye, Harley was born in Russell County, Virginia, on February 7, 1945.
Harley retired from Holston Defense Corporation after 31 years! He loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer. He attended Chestnut Grove Union Church.
He is survived by his sons, Harold Dye (Cindy), Brad Dye (Jami), step-sons, James Lloyd and Jason Lloyd, grandchildren, Chelsie Bowen, Madison Dye, Lauren Dye, Hayden Dye, Thomas Lloyd and Matthew Lloyd, great grandchildren, Mara Bowen and Tyler Lloyd, and siblings, Harold Dye, Mary Ann Federoff and Linda Boyd.
In addition to his parents, Harley is preceded in death by six siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
Dr. Kenneth Gaskin will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Dye family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
