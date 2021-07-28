KINGSPORT – Mr. Glen Howard Armstrong, 87, went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 27, 2021.
Glen was born in Hawkins Co. and Resided in Kingsport. He was the owner and operator of Model City Auto Parts for 40 plus years.
Glen was preceded in death by his Parents O.M. & Ebby Armstrong; sisters, Peggy Broyles, and Joyce Brickey; Brothers, Buddy Armstrong, Mack Armstrong, and Rex Armstrong.
Glen Is survived by his daughter Glenda Armstrong Hensley, granddaughters Mia (Eric) Dykes and Nikki (Billy) Layne. Great-grandchildren Bree Cassidy, Cole Layne, and Brylee Layne. Sisters, Joann Amis, and Grace Jeffers, Brothers Wayne, James, and Bob Armstrong and several Nieces and Nephews.
Other survivors include a multitude of lifelong friends, and family that shared his love of cars from antiques to racecars. Their friendship was warmly cherished.
Glen’s wishes were to be cremated with a private family service.
To leave an online message for the Armstrong Family please visit our website www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Armstrong Family.