CHURCH HILL - Mr. George Stump Sr., 84 of Church Hill passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a member of Grange Hall United Methodist Church. George was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Clyde Jennings, Jr. of Church Hill; and his grandson, CJ Jennings of Church Hill.
Survivors include two daughters, Jean Jennings and Kathy McCullough; one son, George Stump, Jr. and his wife Jena; former wife, Rose Stump; and four grandchildren Danielle Stump, Matthew Jennings, Ryan Jennings, and Taylor Stump.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Morning Star Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Stump family.