CHURCH HILL - Mr. Earl Lee Pride, 83, of Church Hill, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.
Earl was a resident of Church Hill and formerly resided in Huber Heights, Ohio. He was the son of the late Columbus and Pearl Pride.
Earl retired from General Motors as a machinist after thirty-one years of service.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by one sister, Edna Eick; two brothers, Paul Pride and Don Pride.
Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Geraldine Pride; one daughter, Robin Smith; one son, James Pride; lifelong friend, Richard Jones; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Earl Lee Pride will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The graveside committal service will follow at 3 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. Active pallbearers will be Dalton Gibson, Johnny Salyers, Dakota Salyers, Andrew Salyers, James Oaks, Jr. and Jonathan Oaks.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Pride family.