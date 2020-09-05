KINGSPORT - Mr. Donald “Don” Grover Harold, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Holston Manor, Kingsport.
Don was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He was the son of the late Charlie and Annie Bell Pauley Harold.
Don was a beloved son, father and brother. He retired from Eastman with twenty plus years of service. He was a member of the Tri-Cities Motorcycles. Don was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife June Harold; one daughter, Donna Harold; one brother, Dempsey Harold; one infant brother.
Survivors include one son, Donald Harold and his friend Melinda; five sisters, Janie Lawson and her husband Bob, Rose Gilliam, Janice Cavin, Judy Harold and Amanda Woods; two brothers, Danny Harold and his wife Jill and Jimmy Harold; four grandchildren; and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Don will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
The graveside committal service for Mr. Donald “Don” Grover Harold will be conducted at 1 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Tuesday.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Harold family.