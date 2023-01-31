JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Don McKenzie, 92, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a courageous battle with Covid-19.
He was the son of the late Albert and Carrie McKenzie.
Don graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, then attended and graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1956. He obtained his master's degree in Social Work from Richmond Professional Institute in 1967. He served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He retired as a social worker from the VA at Mountain Home, Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a former member of Cherokee United Methodist Church and current member of Otterbein Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by one brother, Ray McKenzie; one grandson, John Love III and a special cousin Wayne McKenzie.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna McKenzie, Carol Plummer and husband Robert, Amy Bower and husband Mark; four grandchildren remain, Adam Love, Paul Love, Jacob Plummer and Olivia Bower; three great-grandchildren, Jillian Love, Noah Love and Braelyn Oliver-Webb; special friends, David and Renee Smith as well as Dean and Catherine Wilhoit.
The family of Mr. Don McKenzie will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday February 2, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The graveside committal service will be conducted by Reverend Paul Longmire at 11 AM Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the McKenzie family. (423) 610-7171
