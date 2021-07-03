JACKSON, TN - David Bruce Jordan Sr., 95 of Jackson Tennessee passed away peacefully in his home on Friday July 2, 2021.
In addition to his parents Basley and Lillian Coffman Jordan, Dave was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Prichard Jordan, infant son Richard, grandson David Bruce Jordan III, brothers Mack, Fielder and Martin Jordan and sister Voncille Jordan Phillips. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Mr. Jordan was a WWII veteran serving his country as a member of the 3181st signal service battalion and latter attached to the USS Hank. He served in the capture of Okinawa and the occupation of Japan. He was the Builder/Owner/Manager of several radio and TV stations including WNRG and WMJD in Grundy, VA, WDTM in Selmer TN, WMTD in Hinton West VA as well as stations in Richwood West VA, Huntingdon TN, and McKenzie Tn. A Kentucky Colonel, and West Virginia Ambassador of Good Will, he enjoyed aviation and was licensed to pilot his own Piper Cherokee and Piper Arrow.
He is survived by his sons, David Bruce Jordan, Jr., Terry Lewis Jordan and wife Kathy, Jonathan Patrick Jordan and his wife Holly.
Grandchildren include Shawn Jordan and wife Laci, Robert Jordan, Alex Jordan, Reagan Jordan, Eli Jordan, Maggie Jordan, Jason Stiltner and Jeremy Stiltner. Great grandchildren include Destry Jordan, Charli VonCille Jordan, Rhett Patrick Jordan , Gracie Stiltner, Julian Stiltner, Jonah Stiltner and Abram Stiltner along with many nieces and nephews. Sons, Grandsons, and Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Graveside services are scheduled for 3 PM, Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Waller Douglas Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-2:30 PM at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington.
Pafford Funeral Home
731-968-2544