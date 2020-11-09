WALTERBORO - Mr. Clyde T. Frazier, husband of the late Velma Sue Rhea Frazier, passed away Thursday night, November 5, 2020 at his home under the care of Amedysis Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.
Mr. Frazier was born in Kingsport, TN November 21, 1937 a son of the late Ralph E. Frazier and Nettie L. Bear Frazier. He attended Lynnview High School, and later graduated from Palmer College in Charleston. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served aboard the Destroyer USS Pillsbury. After his military service, Mr. Frazier became employed at the Charleston Navy Shipyard and worked there from 1964 until his retirement in 1993. He started as a machinist, later became a nuclear inspector, and finally served as the supervisor of Shop #31.
Mr. Frazier was a member of Peniel United Methodist Church, but also attended Hendersonville Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for twenty years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. At the time of her death in January of 2017, he and his late wife had been married for 57 years.
He is survived by his children, Stephen S. “Steve” Frazier Sr. (Pam) of Walterboro, and Pamela D. Frazier (Carol) of Patterson, CA. He has two grandchildren, Payton F. Motley (Rob) and Stephen Scott Frazier Jr. (Marylou), as well as a great-grandchild Piper F. Motley. Mr. Frazier leaves behind three siblings: Howard Frazier and Helen Kite of Kingsport, and Sue Frazier-Bear of Johnson City, TN. There are a host of nieces nephews and extended family. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Frazier and Vivian Stapleton.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Amedysis Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Mr. Frazier, and they would like to recognize the devotion and love shown to him by his devoted caregivers Gertie and Connie.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Monday evening, November 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.