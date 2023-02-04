JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Charles "Charlie" "Chuck" A. Blair, age 82, of Jonesborough, passed away on January 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Charlie was born on August 26,1940, to the late Charles Blair & Louise Smith.

