JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Charles "Charlie" "Chuck" A. Blair, age 82, of Jonesborough, passed away on January 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Charlie was born on August 26,1940, to the late Charles Blair & Louise Smith.
He proudly served his country for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as Lieutenant Colonel. He was a Pilot for United Airlines for 34 years and retired as Captain of the Boeing 777. He was a member of the Elizabethton Dashiell Masonic Lodge, Past Potentate 2019 of Jericho Temple including Past Legion of Honor Commander 2014. Additionally, he was the All-State Commander and District Commander of the VFW Post #2108, Elk Lodge #1985, American Legion Chincoteague, VA, Eagles Lodge #3141, and he was a huge Baltimore Ravens fan.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Dudley Blair.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Charlene Blair and their blended family: Charles "Chuck" Blair (Carrie) of Washington; Kimberly "Kim" D. Ulrich (Jens) of Arizona; Cynthia A. Blair (Michael Olson) of North Carolina; Dennis K. Creese (Sharnair) of Delaware; Bradley W. Creese (Amanda) of Tennessee; Brent A. Creese (Olivia) of Delaware; Christopher A. Blair (Monet) of Maryland; Carolyn “Sissy” Blair Mastropieri (Brett) of Maryland and Carl A. Blair of Maryland. Partner in crime and brother-in-law, Jeff Hepner; Uncle Kenneth Lovelady of Nevada; 18 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and his beloved fur babies Bailey, Molly and Dakota.
A Memorial and Masonic Service will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 12, Noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with Chaplain Todd Monroe officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers Jericho Marching Patrol.
A special thank you to Glenn & Pam Woodfin and Herb & Debbie Kennedy for their unending love and support for the family.
Memorials may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter and/or Shriners Hospital in Greeneville, South Carolina.
Fly High on Your Journey in Heaven!
Condolences may be sent to the Blair family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN (423) 753-3821.
