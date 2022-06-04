ROYSTON, GA - Mr. Cecil Wayne Casteel, 76, of Royston, GA passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Casteel was born March 18, 1946, in Kingsport, TN to Cecil Earl Casteel and Annie Elise Tyler. He was a retired owner/operator of a concrete finishing company.
He is survived by his daughters: Tina Rossetti and Lori Jones, both of Kingsport, TN; sister, Carol Messer of Royston, GA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by siblings: Jack, Earl, Linda, Cathy, and Gene.
Mr. Casteel wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Cecil's memory to T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation, PO Box 6161 Elberton, GA 30635 or to a charity of your choice.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA is assisting the family of Mr. Cecil Wayne Casteel.