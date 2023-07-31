CHURCH HILL - Mr. Calvin Marion Poff, 88 went home to be with the Lord, Sunday July 31, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Calvin was born in Gate City, Virginia on November 18, 1934, to Jake and Mary Carter Poff.
He was a member at Gravley Baptist Church. Calvin loved going to church and his church family. Calvin enjoyed working in his garage and doing appliance repair. He could fix anything and would help anyone. Calvin loved being with his wife of over 70 years, Rita, and they were rarely apart.
Calvin loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Paul, Poff, and sister Ruby, Herron, sister Patricia Ridout, and nephew, Kenneth Arnold.
He has survived by his daughters, Lisa, Willis (Keith) and Becky McCrary (Rusty); Sons, Dwayne Poff, Steve Poff (Vicki) and Greg Poff (Nancy); grandchildren, Angel, Adam, and Ryan Poff, Lacey McCrary, Dakota Poff, Tristan, Clark, and Delaney Poff, Adam Poff, Harper, Clark, and Lea Willis; sister, Mildred Flanary, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Calvin's loving church family at Gravelly Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service arrive at the cemetery about 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Poff, Steve, Poff, Greg, Poff, Tristan, Clark, Ryan Poff, and Adam Poff.